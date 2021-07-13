Octo Consulting Acquires Volant Associates; Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Mehul Sanghani CEO Octo Consulting

Octo announced on Tuesday that the company has acquired Volant Associates , a technology integrator and software development company, at the enterprise-scale information technology (IT) solutions for the Defense Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission.

Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani commented, “For a number of years, we have admired the highly differentiated, technically complex, and impactful work performed by Volant. Through our teaming relationships that long predate this transaction, we have witnessed the impact of Volant’s technical expertise on our Intelligence Community (IC) and other related customers.

“Most importantly, Volant’s efforts have improved the national security community’s ability to quickly deliver tools, data, and mission effectiveness to real end-users. We are excited to have formalized the relationship with Volant, which demonstrates our dedication to serving our customers whose missions directly impact our nation,” added Sanghani.

Volant was founded in 2008 and enables data sharing, advanced analytics and enhanced mission capability across the IC and Department of Defense (DOD). The company was headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

“Volant and Octo have a similar client base and serve complimentary missions within the community. We already know each other and have built a mutual respect for each other’s work through side-by-side customer delivery,” stated Sam Stollar , Octo general manager, IC and Air Force.

“We have been consistently impressed by the caliber of the Volant leadership team and technical staff, as well as the immediate opportunities enabled by this coming together of like businesses. We look forward to excellent things to come for our employees and our customers,” added Stollar.

Volant’s leadership will remain with the company and head a new division within Octo’s IC and Air Force Business Unit. They will work to drive growth and customer success at DIA and NR.