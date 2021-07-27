Unanet

OPM Provides Guidance to Help Agencies Reenter Work Environments

Nichols Martin July 27, 2021 General News, News

OPM Provides Guidance to Help Agencies Reenter Work Environments
Work Environment

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has answered frequently asked questions and developed a fact sheet to help federal employees safely return to the physical work environment. 

This new guidance supports a memorandum issued by OPM, the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to assist in work environment reentry, OPM said Friday.

The FAQ set addresses matters related to human resource policies vital to work reentry. These policies include those related to teleworking and remote working.

The fact sheet guides agencies on how to determine official worksites, remote work arrangements and travel benefits, which are factors to consider in work reentry.

The guidance also teaches about the two different types of telework: routine and situational and gives steps on how to properly revoke telework arrangements.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Granholm

DOE Invests $60M for Assessments Helping Manufacturers Become Energy-Efficient; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has invested $60 million into a group of universities to conduct industrial assessments that would help small and medium-sized businesses transition to energy-efficient manufacturing processes. The cohort of university-based Industrial Assessment Centers will work on reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy costs and training energy-efficient workers of various manufacturers, DOE said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved