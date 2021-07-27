OPM Provides Guidance to Help Agencies Reenter Work Environments

Work Environment

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has answered frequently asked questions and developed a fact sheet to help federal employees safely return to the physical work environment.

This new guidance supports a memorandum issued by OPM, the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to assist in work environment reentry, OPM said Friday.

The FAQ set addresses matters related to human resource policies vital to work reentry. These policies include those related to teleworking and remote working.

The fact sheet guides agencies on how to determine official worksites, remote work arrangements and travel benefits, which are factors to consider in work reentry.

The guidance also teaches about the two different types of telework: routine and situational and gives steps on how to properly revoke telework arrangements.