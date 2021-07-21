Unanet

Chief Human Capital Officers Council Now Fully Under OPM; Director Kiran Ahuja, Katy Kale Quoted

Nichols Martin July 21, 2021 General News, News

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will regain full authority of the Chief Human Capital Officers Council's (CHCO) functions, following the divide of the council's functions between the General Services Administration (GSA) and OPM since 2019.

This move transfers the GSA's share of CHCO Council functions back to OPM, the personnel management agency said Tuesday. 

Kiran Ahuja, OPM director and CHCO Council chair, said the move is part of OPM's commitment to refining the CHCO Council. OPM is now working to restore the council following the latter's budget reduction over the past few years.

"GSA has enjoyed working with and supporting the CHCO Council these past few years, and we are supportive of reuniting strategic and administrative functions of the CHCO Council,” said Katy Kale, deputy administrator of GSA and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

Margot Conrad, who formerly served with the Partnership for Public Service, has been appointed to become the CHCO Council's executive director. The CHCO Council provides advisory and coordination to support human resources functions across the federal government.

