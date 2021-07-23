Prometheus Federal Services, Atlas Research Awarded VA Contract to Optimize Women’s Healthcare; Susanne Larkins Quoted

Atlas Research

Titan Alpha, a joint venture between Prometheus Federal Services (PFS) and Atlas Research, was awarded a new task order to evaluate, analyze, and improve women’s healthcare across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare Systems (HCSs) and for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Office of Women’s Health.

“Titan Alpha brings a wealth of experience in evidence-based quality improvement for women’s health, said Susanne Larkins, research principal for Atlas. “Our team is passionate about this opportunity to improve the quality of comprehensive care, services, and experiences for our nation’s women Veterans.”

Atlas Research partners with federal health organizations to drive mission-critical innovation and transformation. Atlas’ work positively impacts vulnerable populations, tests interventions to support special populations, and energizes communities to help address social determinants of health.

“VHA’s commitment to providing best-in-class health care for women Veterans is a mission we are proud to stand behind,” said Carl Fortune, principal for PFS. “We look forward to working with VHA leaders to develop and apply quality improvement interventions within VA HCSs.”