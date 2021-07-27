Rep. Bill Foster Presents Bill to Update DOE National Laboratories

Rep. Bill Foster D-Ill

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., has introduced a bill that would task the Department of Energy to modernize and restore national laboratories. H.R.4514 would have the secretary of energy invest funds in national laboratory restoration projects and similar efforts, according to the Congress website.

DOE's 17 national laboratories offer supercomputers, scientific facilities and expertise to address various world challenges such as those related to climate change and nuclear security.

Ames Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Savannah River National Laboratory are among these sites.

Foster, who is also a scientist, uses his expertise to contribute to the nation's energy policy. His contributions to U.S. energy and environment can be found here.