SAIC Appoints Three New Executives In Human Resources, Finance; Michelle O’Hara Quoted

SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced on Friday its appointment Heather Wilson as senior vice president of Human Resources (HR), Peter Kidd as senior vice president of Total Rewards and Ben Wanjara as corporate controller.

“As we continue to pursue our growth agenda, SAIC has been investing in our people as a means to enhance our customers’ ability to deliver and enable the adoption of advanced technologies,” commented Michelle O’Hara , SAIC EVP and chief executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

“These talented and experienced individuals bring a vast array of experience that will help the SAIC team achieve its strategic goals by driving and accelerating results-based outcomes,” added O’Hara.

Kidd and Wilson will report to O’Hara, while Wanjara will report to executive vice president and chief financial officer Prabu Natarajan.

Heather Wilson will be responsible for applying business-centric approaches to the entire employee life cycle from recruiting and onboarding through career development, training, and performance management in her new role. Wilson obtaining extensive experience in all aspects of HR from her previous leadership roles at Northrop Grumman,

Kid as SVP of Total Awards will oversee SAIC’s Total Rewards strategy that includes compensation, benefits, rewards, incentives and recognition programs aligned with the company’s overarching strategy.

Wanhara will be responsible for SAIC’s accounting operations, SEC reporting, technical accounting and finance shared services. Before joining SAIC, Wanhara worked as vice president and assistant corporate controller at Leidos , leading that company’s technical accounting policy group, SEC reporting, revenue accounting, and consolidation teams.