Unanet

Senate Armed Services Panel OKs $740B Defense Budget for Fiscal 2022; Sen. Jack Reed Quoted

Jane Edwards July 23, 2021 Industry News, News

Senate Armed Services Panel OKs $740B Defense Budget for Fiscal 2022; Sen. Jack Reed Quoted
Defense Budget

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted 23-3 Wednesday to move the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act to the Senate floor for consideration.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate panel, said in a statement published Thursday the FY 2022 NDAA seeks to help the U.S. counter evolving threats and make investments in readiness efforts and “authorizes funding levels and sets policies to equip, supply, and train U.S. forces now and in the future.”

“It provides for military families while strengthening America’s industrial base and the workers who contribute to our national security,” Reed added.

The bill would authorize $740.3 billion in FY 2022 funds for the Department of Defense and a 2.7 percent increase in pay for U.S. troops and civilian workforce at DOD, according to an executive summary of the measure.

The measure includes an increase of more than $1 billion in funds for science and technology initiatives and research in artificial intelligence, 5G, microelectronics, biotechnology and advanced materials and seeks to provide the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) with $500 million in additional funding to advance research in quantum computing and other areas.

The proposed legislation would authorize $268.4 million in additional funding to support cybersecurity efforts across DOD.

Breaking Defense reported the Senate committee added $25 billion to the defense spending bill, reflecting a 3 percent increase from the White House’s proposed defense budget of $715 billion for FY 2022.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Anthony Iasso

Anthony Iasso Named Xator CTO; CEO David Scott Quoted

The Xator Corporation announced on Friday that Anthony Iasso has been appointed the company’s new chief technology officer. Xator CEO David Scott elaborated that Iasso would take advantage of Xator’s key investments in the company’s acquisitions and tech capabilities to further propel its solution offerings for its customers. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved