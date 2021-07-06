Sens. Gary Peters, Ron Johnson Introduce Supply Chain Security Training Act

Supply Chain Security Training Act

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., have proposed a bipartisan bill that would require the General Services Administration (GSA) to coordinate with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and departments of Defense (DOD) and Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a training program to help federal officials protect information technology supply chains against cyberthreats.

The proposed Supply Chain Security Training Act would also direct OMB to come up with guidance on how federal agencies can use the training program and select officials to take part in the program, Peters’ office said Thursday.

“Federal employees need to know how to recognize possible threats when they are purchasing software and equipment that could allow bad actors a back door into government information systems. This bill will help strengthen national security by safeguarding against cybersecurity vulnerabilities and other threats posed by the technology our government uses,” said Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The measure builds on a recent executive order that seeks to facilitate threat information sharing among agencies, improve the security of the federal software supply chain and advance cybersecurity infrastructure modernization.

“Counterintelligence training for federal workers who buy and sell goods and services for the government is critical at a time when our adversaries are probing cyber vulnerabilities to breach our systems and steal information,” said Johnson. “This type of training will help close a potential gap in our cyber and physical security defenses.”

