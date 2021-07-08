Serco Awarded $70M U.S. Navy Contract for C5ISR Electronic System Support; Dave Dacquino Quoted

Dave Dacquino Chairman

Serco announced on Thursday that the company landed a potential $70 million U.S. Navy contract to provide engineering and technical support for aviation intelligence , surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) electronic systems. The single-award contract (SAC) has a five-year base period and one two-year option period.

“Serco stands ready to provide rapid response technical support to the U.S. Navy and other Department of Defense Air Traffic Control facilities impacted by natural disasters, war and other mission-critical support events,” commented Dave Dacquino , Serco’s chairman, CEO and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The contract requires Serco to supply engineering and technical support services for a wide range of specialized, complex air traffic control, meteorology and oceanography and aviation command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, C5ISR electronic systems for the Naval Air Systems Command , NAVWAR and other government entities.

Serco will also perform support for modification, upgrade, sustainment, maintenance and emergency repairs of the aforementioned systems.

This recent award builds on the company’s potential $400 million re-compete contracts with the U.S. Navy awarded in July. This award requires Serco to provide engineering and technical support for aviation C5ISR electronic systems . The contract is a seven-year, multiple-award contract (MAC), has a five-year base period and one two-year option period.