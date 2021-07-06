SOS International Appoints Michael Garson as General Counsel, Kimberly Parker as VP for Contracts; CEO Julian Setian Quoted

Julian Setian President

SOS International (SOSi) announced on Tuesday that the company has appointed Michael Garson as general counsel and Kimberly Parker as vice president for Contracts. Garson possesses over two decades of experience in the defense, technology and telecommunications industries. Parker joins SOSi from Applied Insight , where she worked as the chief administrative officer, corporate secretary, and vice president of Contracts, Ethics and Compliance.

“Mike and Kim are transformational leaders with valuable experience and proven success in our industry. They will undoubtedly raise the bar in our legal and compliance departments and provide best-in-class support for our customers while optimizing business performance,” commented Julian Setian , SOSi president, CEO and previous Wash100 Award recipient.

Garson worked as executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of LGS Innovations (now part of CACI ) for ten years. Before that, he served as general counsel for the U.S. Government Solutions business at Lucent Technologies (now part of Nokia ) for four years.

He also ran his own consulting business and served as senior managing director of Ankura Consulting , where he assisted clients with strategic planning, internal controls development, organizational restructuring, process efficiency and compliance-focused national security and government contracting.

Before joining Applied Insight, Parker led more than 130 contracts and subcontracts professionals in the $3.7 billion defense and intelligence business at Leidos . She also played a crucial role in Leidos’ $5 billion acquisition of Lockheed Martin’s information technology services business.

SOS International is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense and government services industry. The company’s global portfolio includes cybersecurity, software development, intelligence analysis and military logistics technologies.