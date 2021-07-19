Thomas Santucci: Agencies Must Take Pre-Migration Steps to Adopt Cloud

Thomas Santucci IT Modernization GSA

Thomas Santucci, director of information technology modernization at the General Services Administration (GSA), said federal agencies need to consider business value and procurement strategies when migrating assets to the cloud.

Santucci said at an Advanced Technology Academic Research Center event last Tuesday that agencies need to first determine the business-related requirements of cloud migration, then move forward with other pre-migration activities, Government CIO Media and Research reported Friday.

These activities include associated workforce training and assessments on procurement strategies. Santucci also said that agencies must implement security, governance and financial structures.

“The governance structure is really important, to utilize the cloud agency experts in the cloud governance policy control policies, and then the finance — which is really important and probably deficient in the government today — which focuses on common cost considerations and tagging strategy to track costs,” the GSA executive said.

He also tackled the importance of zero-trust security adoption, which is a key element of President Biden's cybersecurity executive order.