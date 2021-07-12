Treasury Unveils Digital End-to-End Efficiency Playbook; Craig Fischer Quoted

Craig Fischer

The Department of the Treasury’s bureau of the fiscal service has released a playbook that seeks to help federal agencies accelerate digitization by advancing automation and innovation to reduce manual processes, improve customer experience and achieve cost savings.

The Digital End-to-End Efficiency (DEEE) Playbook from the bureau’s office of financial innovation and transformation intends to identify process improvement opportunities by combining human-centered design with traditional process analysis and enable digital transformation through the implementation of a step-by-step framework: define; select; analyze; assess and prioritize.

Under the DEEE framework, agencies should define end-to-end processes, select processes to achieve the most value, analyze the process to identify pain points and opportunities, assess potential solutions and balance value and cost to prioritize investments.

The playbook describes the concepts of digitization, scalability and transformation and offers tools and techniques to help prepare agencies to implement and scale platforms to transform processes.

Craig Fischer, innovation program manager at the Department of the Treasury, told Federal News Network in an interview that the document seeks to benefit financial agencies across the government.

“This is not something that we just want to have in-house in the Fiscal Service. We want to try to find and help people identify those savings opportunities, and find those solutions that really can help achieve their business missions and improve operational efficiency,” Fischer said.

