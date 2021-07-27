Tyto Athene Receives $43.5M DOE Contract to Support Oak Ridge Federal-Integrated Communications Network; Operations VP Jason Alexander Quoted

Tyto Athene

Mutual Telecom Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tyto Athene, received a potential five-year, $43.5 million Department of Energy (DOE) contract to support the Oak Ridge Federal-Integrated Communications Network (ORF-ICN), the company announced on Tuesday.

“Tyto is honored to have been selected to continue its partnership with the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge community in providing integrated network maintenance services to the DOE Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the nation’s largest multi-program science and technology lab,” said Jason Alexander, vice president of Operations at Tyto Athene.

The ORF-ICN provides comprehensive telecommunications networking services to the DOE and other Government agencies located throughout Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This marks the first time that a company has successfully won back-to-back contracts in support of the ORF-ICN.

Tyto will apply Mission-Focused Digital Transformation, our proven service improvement framework, to deliver innovative and emerging technologies which increase the resiliency of DOE’s IT infrastructure and meet the evolving needs of Oak Ridge’s missions.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest level of service in support of this mission-critical program for the Department of Energy and our nation,” Alexander added.