U.S. Air Force Moves 42 Systems to Virtual Cloud Platform; Gary Trautmann Quoted

Virtual Cloud Computing

The U.S. Air Force has transitioned more than 42 systems to a virtual cloud computing environment, culminating a three-year data center migration project led by the military service's digital transformation unit.

An authorized cloud provider now hosts all USAF applications including the Air Force Promotions System, Virtual Military Personnel Flight, and the Air Force Personnel Center Secure platform, the service branch said Friday.

The apps and the new operating system completed an extensive compatibility test prior to the transaction.

Greg Parsons, director of plans and integration at AF A1, said the virtual platform gives the branch a capacity to accelerate server and software updates and manage the security of its systems.

“We can patch and upgrade systems near-real-time and do not have to purchase new hardware since the servers are virtual,” said Gary Trautmann, chief of the platform operations division at the AF Digital Transformation Activity.

USAF added that its virtual cloud provider holds accreditation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).