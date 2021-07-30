Unanet

Report: US Eyes Sanction Campaign Against Iran’s Precision-Strike Capabilities

Jane Edwards July 30, 2021 Industry News, News

The U.S. government is planning to impose sanctions against Iran’s precision-strike capabilities using guided missiles and drones citing concerns over the threats pose by such weapon systems to the U.S. and its allies, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Officials said zeroing in on Iran’s suppliers of parts used to make unmanned aircraft systems and precision-guided missiles and others within its procurement networks could result in a disruption to the Middle Eastern country’s activities.

“It’s part of a comprehensive approach so we’re dealing with all aspects of the Iranian threat,” said a senior U.S. official. Another U.S. official said drones from Iran have become an increasing threat to U.S. allies in the Middle East.

Security officials from the West said they view Iran’s precision-strike capabilities as a larger immediate threat than ballistic missile and nuclear-enrichment initiatives to stability in the region.

The planned move comes as the White House considers scaling up enforcement of oil sanctions to prod Iran to comply again with the 2015 nuclear deal. However, some officials said the measures against Iran’s missiles and drones should be viewed as separate from the nuclear accord.

