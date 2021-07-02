Unanet

University Professor Susan Margulies to Serve as Head of NSF Engineering Directorate

Angeline Leishman July 2, 2021 Executive Moves, News

University Professor Susan Margulies to Serve as Head of NSF Engineering Directorate
Susan Margulies Asst. Director

The National Science Foundation has appointed Susan Margulies, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, to lead the agency's engineering directorate, effective Aug. 16.

She will be the first biomedical engineer to serve as head of the directorate that aims to help drive innovation through partnerships, grants and training and development initiatives, NSF said Thursday.

Margulies, who is also chair of the Georgia Tech and Emory's Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering, is known for her research work about traumatic brain injury in children and ventilator-induced lung injury.

In her next role, she will aim to help the agency expand the country's engineering workforce through integrated national and international approaches.

“We can see the nation is turning to NSF to address some of the most pressing challenges facing science and engineering,” Margulies said.

“To do that, we must forge partnerships with industry, agencies, foundations, institutions of higher learning, communities, and countries.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

SIEGE Technologies

SIEGE Technologies Appoints Tracie Davidson as VP of Contracts; Alex Clary Quoted

SIEGE Technologies announced on Friday that Tracie Davidson, formerly of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the company as its vice president of Contracts. With the FBI, Davidson performed as a contract specialist and contracting officer, supporting cybersecurity efforts and protecting national security, for the last 24 years. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved