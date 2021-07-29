US, UK, Australia Agencies List Common Vulnerabilities in Joint Advisory; CISA’s Eric Goldstein Quoted

Eric Goldstein Executive Assistant Director

Cybersecurity agencies from the U.S., the U.K. and Australia have released a joint advisory detailing the 30 most exploited vulnerabilities in 2020 and 2021.

The FBI, one of the agencies, said Wednesday that malicious actors mostly targeted remote work, virtual private networks and cloud-based technologies, with many cyber weaknesses left unpatched.

The Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA), Australian Cyber Security Centre and U.K. National Cyber Security Center, together with the FBI, provided organizations the vendors, products, and common vulnerabilities and exposures that need urgent patching.

The group also listed resource materials and various government and industry partners that could help in mitigating and remediating cyber weaknesses. The joint advisory comes weeks after CISA launched new tools for securing government-issued smartphones and other mobile devices.

"Organizations that apply the best practices of cybersecurity, such as patching, can reduce their risk to cyber actors exploiting known vulnerabilities in their networks," said Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA.