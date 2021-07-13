Unanet

USAF Squadron Licenses Software Vulnerability Detection Code to 2 Companies; Rebecca Lively Quoted

Angeline Leishman July 13, 2021 Contract Awards, Cybersecurity, News

USAF Squadron Licenses Software Vulnerability Detection Code to 2 Companies; Rebecca Lively Quoted
Malicious File Detection

The U.S. Air Force's 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron agreed to license a source code for malicious file detection and form a collaborative research partnership with two unnamed companies to further develop the tool, C4ISRNET reported Tuesday.

Ccooperative research and development agreements signed by the military branch will allow industry partners to update and commercialize Whiddler software, which 90 COS personnel created to determine the probability of a signature-less file being a malicious item.

“Through that cooperative agreement, we are able to reap the benefits of those improvements at no cost to the government or at least to now cost to our unit," Rebecca Lively, deputy director of the 90 COS, was quoted as saying by C4ISRNET.

Eric Rosenberg, chief of cyber intellectual property law at the Air Force's 67th Cyberspace Wing, told the publication that the branch could help the private sector guard businesses and consumers against cyber threats via the technology transfer process.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Vincent Sritapan

CISA Rolls Out Three Mobile Security Tools; Vincent Sritapan Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) shared services program is launching three tools designed to bolster the security of government-issued smartphones and other mobile devices. Vincent Sritapan, who leads CISA's Cybersecurity Quality Services Management Office (QSMO), said their latest tools include shared services for mobile application vetting (MAV).

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved