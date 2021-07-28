VA Begins Efforts to Create Pool of Candidates for Undersecretary for Health Position

Undersecretary Candidates

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has begun its search for candidates as part of efforts to fill the role of undersecretary of health. VA said Tuesday that it is looking for a health care leader to oversee the Veterans Health Administration as it moves to modernize the department’s health care delivery initiatives.

The undersecretary for health should have experience with VHA programs and ability in health care administration, financial management and policy formulation.

VA is establishing a pool of candidates for consideration by the U.S. president. The presidential appointee would have to be confirmed by the Senate, according to a posting on USAJOBS.

Candidates should have knowledge of VHA’s four statutory missions: developing, maintaining and operating a national health care delivery system for eligible veterans; administering an education and training program for health care personnel; leading a health care research and development program focused on improving the well-being of veterans and providing contingency support for the country’s health care in times of national emergency.

The department is looking for candidates with experience overseeing the operations of a large health care enterprise. Candidates should also implement the VA secretary’s vision to transform the department and serve as an accountable steward of VHA’s financial and human capital resources, according to the job posting.