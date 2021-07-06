Unanet

VA Secretary Denis McDonough: Electronic Health Record Implementation to Continue With Changes

Nichols Martin July 6, 2021 News, Technology

VA Secretary Denis McDonough: Electronic Health Record Implementation to Continue With Changes
Denis McDonough Secretary VA

Denis McDonough, who leads the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as secretary, said VA will continue to roll out its new commercial electronic health record (EHR) with some changes, Nextgov reported Friday.

VA's Cerner-made EHR system will resume deployment following the 12-week strategic review on the platform's implementation program.

The EHR system underwent the strategic review after the Biden administration commenced activity. McDonough said he expects the review to produce changes across the EHR implementation program.

The system first went live in October 2020 at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, under the leadership of then-VA secretary Robert Wilkie, before the pause caused by the strategic review. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Technology RFI

DHS Asks Former SBIR Participants for Technology Ideas; Dusty Lang Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security invites small businesses to submit ideas with the potential to address the technology needs of various DHS components. Interested businesses may take part in the Other Agency Technology Solutions requests for information, which seek concepts on a variety of topics including electro-optical/infrared sensors, autonomous vessel tracking and 5G internet of things, DHS's Science and Technology Directorate said Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved