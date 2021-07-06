VA Secretary Denis McDonough: Electronic Health Record Implementation to Continue With Changes

Denis McDonough Secretary VA

Denis McDonough, who leads the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as secretary, said VA will continue to roll out its new commercial electronic health record (EHR) with some changes, Nextgov reported Friday.

VA's Cerner-made EHR system will resume deployment following the 12-week strategic review on the platform's implementation program.

The EHR system underwent the strategic review after the Biden administration commenced activity. McDonough said he expects the review to produce changes across the EHR implementation program.

The system first went live in October 2020 at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, under the leadership of then-VA secretary Robert Wilkie, before the pause caused by the strategic review.