AFLCMC Develops IDIQ Contract to Speed Up FMS Competition Process; Lt. Col. John Kosobud Quoted

Carol Collins August 10, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Foreign Military Sales

A small team from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has developed an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract designed to speed up and enhance the competition process for Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

The $950 million Engineering  Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) aimed at awarding nonstandard aircraft systems to FMS customers, features a pool composed of vendors that underwent competition, the AFLCMC said Monday. 

“It gives FMS partners a more streamlined approach to acquiring ISR capabilities in a competitive environment since each request is competed for by the 22 vendors in the pool,” said Lt. Col. John Kosobud, chief of the FMS nonstandard aircraft division.

He noted that the contracting timeframe is reduced on average from 18 months to six months, unlike in the traditional system where it could take 24 months to get on contract. 

The contract is awarded by the AFLCMC’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Special Operations Forces Directorate and is intended for non-programs of record. 

The U.S. Air Force on May 28th awarded the IDIQ contracts to 22 companies to obtain contractor logistics and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support for the FMS program.

