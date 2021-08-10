AFRL Receives Quantum Info Science Research Center Designation; Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle Quoted

Heather Pringle Commander Air Force Research Lab

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has received designation as a central hub for exploring the application of quantum computing technologies to the Department of the Air Force.

John Roth, who served as acting SecAF from January to July 2021, signed off on a memo April 23rd to grant the Quantum Information Science Research Center status to AFRL, the laboratory said Monday.

“This designation allows AFRL to expand its collaborations across government, industry and academia, further accelerating the research, development and deployment of quantum technologies," said Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of AFRL.

The Pentagon will provide Defense and Quantum Information Science (QIS) Research and Development Program funds to the laboratory's information directorate located in Rome, New York.

Michael Hayduk, the directorate's deputy director, said the Rome Lab will use the money to initiate collaborative work with industry and academic professionals who have knowledge of the QIS field.

"These partnerships are critical in not only accelerating the deployment of QIS technologies but also in developing the future workforce needed to meet emerging national security challenges," Hayduk added.