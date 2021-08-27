AFRL Stands up Collaborative Tech Development Facilities; Timothy Tobik Quoted

Air Force Research Laboratory

The Air Force Research Laboratory's Munitions Directorate has launched two facilities to accommodate collaborative, cross-disciplinary technology development.

AFRL said Thursday its new Ordnance Science Innovation Center building, which was built under a $98 million construction effort, will house projects that develop explosive materials.

The second facility, named Applied Computational Engineering and Sciences, offers computing power that AFRL can harness when developing and evaluating weapons.

Both OSIC and ACES facilities will digitally simulate concepts, produce prototypes and conduct verification tests. AFRL, Eglin Civil Engineering and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked together to build the facilities, which are located beside each other.

“OSIC and ACES create the essential environment to pursue multidisciplinary solutions to deliver strategic capabilities to the warfighter,” said Timothy Tobik, ordnance deputy division chief at AFRL.