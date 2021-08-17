Agriculture Department Proposes Cloud-Based Civil Rights Complaint Tracking System

Complaint Tracking System

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) looks to develop a cloud-based, enterprise-wide system of records intended to track civil rights discrimination complaints against the agency’s programs and activities.

The Civil Rights Management System will consist of an application suite and will be facilitated through the Salesforce platform under the USDA Office of the Chief Information Officer, according to the notice published Tuesday on the federal register.

Previously known as the Program Complaints Management System, the platform will help manage the needs of agency leaders responsible for ensuring compliance with civil rights laws and regulations.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (OASCR) is in charge of maintaining the system records and lodging the hard copies at the National Archives and Records Administration.

The document noted that physical security measures are put in place to prohibit the access of unauthorized persons. The electronic records are kept in secure file servers and the OASCR has ensured the use of physical access controls, firewalls and intrusion detection tools.

Proposed revisions to the notice include the updating of system location, records’ categories, storage, safeguards, retention and disposal. Comments on the proposed system are due Sept. 16th.