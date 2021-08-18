Air Force Adopts Hub to Consolidate, Organize Minuteman III Program Data; Col. Erik Quigley Quoted

Minuteman III

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center (AFNWC) has partnered with contractor Sabel Systems to establish a hub that consolidates and manages data for the Minuteman III program.

The Teamcenter hub brings the opportunity to smoothen the 18-year transition from the aging Minuteman III system to the new Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), Capt. John McCrae of AFNWC's Minuteman III Systems Directorate wrote in a commentary published Monday.

The hub will help the program office visualize workflows and work breakdown structures of systems through 3D illustrations.

“Teamcenter provides us the capability to maintain a digital library of our complex weapon system and has the ability to store that data in a secure cloud,” said Col. Erik Quigley, director, AFNWC Minuteman III Systems Directorate.

Minuteman III is an intercontinental ballistic missile system employed by the U.S. military since the 1970s. GBSD will serve as Minuteman III's successor.