Alion Awarded Task Order for Spectrum Management Research and Analysis for Air Force AFSMO; Alan Dietrich Quoted

Alion Science and Technology has received a potential five-year, $18 million task order, under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle, to provide Spectrum Management Research and Analysis for the Air Force Spectrum Management Office (AFSMO).

"Alion will continue to support this key customer with a team of recognized subject matter experts in spectrum research, analysis and management. We will continue to excel the mission of AFSMO by developing tools and providing advanced technologies to address spectrum issues critical to AF spectrum-dependent weapons systems and platforms," said Alan Dietrich, senior vice president and general manager of Alion's ISR Group. 

Alion will perform scientific and technical support related to AFSMO spectrum management issues for presentation to spectrum bodies within international organizations. 

Work under the task order will include technical and analytical spectrum research, analysis, and assessments pertaining to national and international spectrum issues to meet the AFSMO mission of ensuring the AF's global access to the spectrum. 

Alion will also provide strategic planning, integrated spectrum plans, and long-term strategies addressing current and future AF spectrum access requirements and provide scientific and technical support for AFSMO policy development as well as international, national, civil, and military (North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), allied, and coalition) forums.

