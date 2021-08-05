Alion Science and Technology Awarded (OUSD(R&E)) Task Order to Provide Munitions Advanced Technology Analysis; Alan Dietrich Quoted

Alan Dietrich SVP

Alion Science and Technology announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded a potential five-year, $25 million task order to provide Munitions Advanced Technology Analysis, Assessments, and Strategic Planning for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)).

"This is a great win for Alion. This award highlights Alion's ability to advance weapon technologies and innovations in support of the government's commitment to ensure ongoing force readiness, combat effectiveness, and mission success across the spectrum of warfighting and homeland defense efforts through the development of advanced munitions," said Alan Dietrich, senior vice president and general manager of the ISR Group.

Alion will perform a broad range of analysis, assessments, and strategic planning to enhance joint munitions advanced technology development.

This contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

Alion has 80 years of success performing Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) with 40 years conducting specialized Research and Development (R&D) and Test and Evaluation (T&E) of emerging survivability, lethality, and vulnerability (SLV)-enhancing technologies.