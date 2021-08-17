Andrew Rabinowitz Named New Co-CEO of K2 Integrity; Jules Kroll Quoted

K2 Integrity Names Andrew Rabinowitz New Co-CEO

K2 Integrity announced on Tuesday that Andrew Rabinowitz, formerly of Marathon Asset Management, has joined the company as its new co-CEO and member of the board, effective on Sept. 20th. Alongside co-CEO Jeremy Kroll, who will also assume the role of deputy chair of the board, Rabinowitz will co-lead the company from its headquarters in New York City.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with the Krolls and Bob Brenner for many years, and my respect for the firm has deepened further as I have gotten to know Tom Bock, Juan Zarate, Danny Glaser, Chip Poncy, and other team members over the past few months,” said Rabinowitz. “I look forward to partnering with them on our shared vision to expand the business."

As co-CEO and board member, Rabinowitz will focus on driving growth across the firm's existing financial services and corporate clients in the U.S., European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets, as well as on introducing new offerings throughout the coming year.

He brings a proven track record of building successful professional services businesses and leveraging his skill sets across technology, sales, finance, risk management, and compliance to create significant results for clients.

Previously, Rabinowitz drove growth for Marathon Asset Management for nearly two decades and most recently served as its president and COO. His leadership drove the company from the first days of the company into the more than $22 billion global player it is today.

"I'm thrilled to join K2 Integrity to help the firm grow and to spearhead solutions for clients as they face the complexities of an increasingly challenging global marketplace," Rabinowitz added.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity helps clients understand and manage risk so they can lead with confidence in a complex world—and build organizations that are safer, more transparent, and more resilient. By encouraging and enabling organizations to act with integrity, we can increase trust in institutions and promote prosperity and growth throughout the world.