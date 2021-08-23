Unanet

Angelica Phaneuf Leads Army Software Factory’s Information Security

Nichols Martin August 23, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Technology

Angelica Phaneuf, formerly chief of cybersecurity engineering for the U.S. Air Force's Kessel Run software development unit, has been named chief information security officer of the U.S. Army's software factory.

Her LinkedIn page indicates that she has been the software factory's CISO since June this year.

Phaneuf is now responsible for implementing a security plan for the unit, which facilitates collaborative software development between military, commercial and civilian entities, Meritalk reported Friday.

She spent over two years at Kessel Run, where she held cybersecurity leadership roles. Her career also includes work as a cybersecurity engineer at Oasis Systems and as a freelance web designer.

Noblis, a leading provider of science and technology as well as strategy services to the federal government, announced on Monday that the company has launched its RunAcquisitions solution to drive efficiency and compliance throughout the federal acquisition process. The solution has three offerings that meet FISMA-Moderate security requirements while assisting clients to control data through role-based access. 

