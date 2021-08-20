Army Eyes Intelligence Community Campus at Fort Belvoir North Area

Fort Belvoir North Area

The U.S. Army is considering constructing multiple buildings on the northern part of Fort Belvoir in Virginia, including a potential Intelligence Community campus near the headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the Washington Business Journal reported Thursday.

The service has come up with a draft master plan for the Fort Belvoir North Area, formerly the Army Engineer Proving Ground, that proposes three options on how to expand and further develop the site, ranging from minimal development to maximum expansion capacity.

The maximum capacity version includes the construction of several unidentified buildings and parking facilities for a possible IC campus.

All three versions of the draft master plan include the development of a potential Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) headquarters, Defense Logistics Operations Center, a fire station and an undisclosed tenant facility.

The draft development plans were presented to the National Capital Planning Commission, which is expected to assess the plans at its meeting on Sept. 2nd, according to the report.