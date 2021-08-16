Army, NGA Leaders Discuss Collaboration to Bring GEOINT Data to Future Military Operations

Geospatial Intelligence

Officials from the U.S. Army and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) highlighted collaborative efforts to get GEOINT data and imagery into the hands of military personnel for use in their future missions.

Army Geospatial Center Director Gary Blohm and Maj. Gen. Charlie Cleveland, associate director of operations at NGA, were among the participants in the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation's virtual event held Wednesday, the Army Futures Command said Friday.

“As we look to where the Army is going in the future, with Multi-Domain Operations and everything else, we think Army Futures Command is really a place where we need to be further tied in, and we want to continue to work very, very closely with the Army Futures Command,” said Maj. Gen. Charlie Cleveland, associate director of operations at NGA.

Blohm said that the center is working with the private sector in efforts to help decision-makers access geospatial information at the tactical edge.

The branch awarded Leidos a four-year, $600 million contract in early August to provide operation and technology integration support to AGC’s High-Resolution Three Dimensional Geospatial Information program.

At the USGIF event, Cleveland noted that NGA wants to continue working closely with Army Futures Command as the service is aiming to realize the multidomain operations concept.