Brig. Gen. Paul Stanton: Army Cyber Center to Create Doctrine Publication

Army's Cyber Center of Excellence

The Army's Cyber Center of Excellence aims to help the military service create a doctrine publication as part of efforts to gain an information advantage in the future battlefield, FCW reported Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Paul Stanton, commander of the Army CCoE, told reporters at an AFCEA-hosted event the branch is exploring methods to release data faster than the current field manual publication process.

Stanton said the branch is close to finishing its field manual revision work but he believes that a service-wide publication could educate maneuver warfighters about cyber operations in the classroom. The Army updated its “ Cyberspace and Electronic Warfare Operations ” in 2017, according to the report.

AFCEA reports that Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commander of the Army's Combined Arms Center, said the doctrine being developed “is forcing us to move into the future and part of that future is information advantage.”

Martin added that he expects the service to release a new version of the Army Field Manual 3-0 next summer, along with a new concept for information advantage that will reflect the branch’s past accomplishments.