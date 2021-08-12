Army Seeks to Advance Human-AI Synergy With Theoretical Construct; Jason Metcalfe Quoted

Human-AI Synergy

U.S. Army researchers have come up with a model that seeks to advance team-like partnerships between humans and artificial intelligence.

The three-dimensional construct developed by Army Combat Capabilities Development Command researchers maps out the capabilities of computational and biological intelligence and charts the capabilities along three axes: information certainty, available time and complexity of the problem, the service said Wednesday.

“The idea of capability as a key variable to compare humans and AI is a pretty unifying notion,” said Jason Metcalfe, Army research kinesiologist.

“Two critical factors that show up broadly in the science on this are the time available to execute a response and the level of certainty in the information about the task. With all that, a key element of our argument is that these discussions almost always neglect task complexity as an important factor,” he added.

Metcalfe said the task complexity factor enables the construct to provide a more accurate representation of AI and human capabilities that should be taken into consideration by engineers and scientists.

Researchers believe the theoretical construct could help developers design learning algorithms and control frameworks that could address blind spots facing humans and facilitate human support for smart technologies.