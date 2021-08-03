USAF Provides 2 Boeing-Built Chinook Helicopters to Australia as Part of Foreign Military Sales Program

CH-47K Chinook

The U.S. Air Force completed the delivery of two CH-47F Chinook helicopters, manufactured by Boeing, from Dover AF Base in Delaware to a military airbase in Townsville, Australia, under a foreign military sales deal.

USAF said Monday its 9th Airlift Squadron used a C-5M Super Galaxy to transport the Chinooks that the Australian government procured for use by the Asia-Pacific country's army.

Boeing, a program office within the 436th Aerial Port Squadron and Australia's defense capability acquisition and sustainment agency took part in the process of fulfilling the FMS requirement.

The two countries are scheduled to conduct joint missions with the Chinook platform in the spring of 2022.

The State Department approved a $259 million sale of four CH-47F aircraft with customer-unique modifications and related equipment to Australia in April.