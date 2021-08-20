Unanet

Brandi Vann: DOD Changes Approach to CBRN Defense
Brandi Vann, deputy assistant secretary for chemical and biological defense programs at the Department of Defense, said DOD is reassessing chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense amid emerging threats, National Defense reported Thursday.

“The department is changing our approach to CBRN,” Vann said Wednesday at a conference.

“The administration has directed us to do a number of things, including relooking at our legacy processes, our legacy systems and really reinvesting our focus and our funding into capabilities for the future,” she added.

Vann noted that there are new opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other emerging technologies for CBRN defense.

She said DOD should shift away from using traditional approaches to acquisition, research investment and requirements development in order to transform CBRN technology and use commercial tech platforms to maintain a competitive edge over adversaries.

“Bluntly, we need to not only embrace industry, but we need to start thinking like you,” she told event attendees.

