CACI International Awarded $96M Task Order to Modernize Diplomatic Security Information Systems for the State Department; CEO John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International announced on Thursday that the company has received a potential five-year, $96 million task order from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS) to develop and modernize DS mission systems that enable it to conduct worldwide security and law enforcement missions.

“CACI’s technology and expertise in modernizing enterprise systems helps assure that DS will meet its security goals successfully,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

CACI software engineers will use Agile methodologies and DevSecOps solutions to improve productivity, efficiency and reliability of the systems’ applications. These mission systems include software applications for global security monitoring, intelligence threat analysis and real-time situation reporting.

“This award reflects our longstanding relationship with our customer and their confidence in our commitment to continue to support enhanced global security for their critical national security missions,” Mengucci added.

The task order was awarded under the Chief Information Officer- Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) government-wide acquisition contract.

