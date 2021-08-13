Sonny Bhagowalia: CBP Moves Agency Apps to Cloud, Implements Workflow Bots

Sonny Bhagowalia CIO CBP

Sonny Bhagowalia, chief information officer of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), said the agency has transitioned 45 percent of its information technology applications to a cloud environment and that the remaining migration work will support non-commercial mission systems, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

He said at an FCW-hosted virtual forum that CBP also produced 110 bots through its center of excellence for robotic process automation and will establish an innovation hub for artificial intelligence as part of digital transformation efforts, according to Bhagowalia.

An innovation team under the CBP commissioner office will lead efforts at the agency's AI center to help personnel process huge amounts of mission-critical data, according to Bhagowalia.

Bhagowalia, who also serves as assistant commissioner in the CBP Office of Information and Technology, added that the agency will create a marketplace for the procurement of IT products such as desktop and laptop computers.