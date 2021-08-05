CBP Starts Wearable Camera Tech Deployment

Customs and Border Protection

An initial group of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel began using wearable cameras as part of a program aimed at recording and storing incident data to support the agency's mission.

CBP said Wednesday its multiphase deployment of body-worn camera technology starts with personnel at northern and southwest Border Patrol sites, followed by Office of Field Operations staff at ports of entry nationwide.

The agency said efforts to study the feasibility and assess the viability of applying an incident-driven video recording system (IDVRS) to operational settings commenced in 2014.

Congress then required further system evaluation in 2017, and that congressional mandate prompted CBP to initiate an in-field assessment activity from May to November of the following year.

According to the agency, it completed documentation requirements and received permission and funds to launch an IDVRS program of record following those studies.

CBP considered personnel and public safety when drafting a set of policies that agents and officers must follow when they activate the camera. The agency plans to deploy as many as 6,000 body-worn cameras through the end of the year.