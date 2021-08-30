Unanet

Adm. Charles Richard: U.S. Needs to Refine Operating Concepts Amid Chinese, Russian Threats

Nichols Martin August 30, 2021 General News, News

Adm. Charles Richard Commander USSTRATCOM

Adm. Charles Richard, who leads U.S. Strategic Command, said the military needs to reexamine its operating concepts as China and Russia continue to jointly pose strategic threats, DOD News reported Friday.

He said at the Hudson Institute that the Department of Defense's operational plans may fall apart if strategic deterrence is not met.

"Both Russia and China have the ability to unilaterally at their own choosing, go to any level of violence, to go to any domain to go worldwide, with all instruments of national power," Richard said.

USSTRATCOM is now revising its deterrence theory and needs the support of broader efforts led by the U.S. combatant commands.

