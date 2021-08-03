Chris Inglis Backs Creation of Cyber Statistics Bureau Within DHS

Chris Inglis National Cyber Director

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis has expressed support for a plan to establish a bureau of cyber statistics that would collect and analyze data related to cyberthreats and cyber incidents, CyberScoop reported Monday.

Inglis said the White House is considering the idea of creating the bureau. He also cited how threat data could help the government understand how to better respond to threat actors.

“I would observe that to properly address risk we have to first understand it. We have to understand where it’s concentrated, where it cascades, what causes it, and more importantly to then discover how to address it,” Inglis said at an event Monday.

“I think all would agree that in the absence of this information, we are going to be episodic, we’re going to be uneven, and perhaps less than optimal in our response to any of these threats which affect all of us in common,” he added.

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC) initially proposed the idea of establishing the bureau. Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., proposed a bill in late July that would create the new office within the Department of Homeland Security.

King is co-chair of the CSC and Sasse serves as a commissioner.