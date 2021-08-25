CISA Eyes Industry Partners for 2021 President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition

Cybersecurity Competition

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is exploring potential sources of support services for a national competition that aims to recognize the best cybersecurity professionals in the federal government.

Specifically, CISA wants information from interested companies that can assist CISA and its cybersecurity division and capacity building subcomponent to facilitate the President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition , according to a request for information notice posted on SAM.gov.

The program features individual and team competitions covering cyber defense, cyber exploitation, forensics and other areas under the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education Cybersecurity Workforce Framework.

The Department of Homeland Security implemented the annual event in 2019 to comply with Executive Order No. 13870 , “America’s Cybersecurity Workforce.”

The RFI is requesting vendors to provide information on their experience in hosting online contests, developing cyber training materials, video games and the organization’s cybersecurity knowledge based on the elements under the NICE Framework.

The notice also asks for the responder’s video editing capabilities, familiarity with Azure cloud environment and capacity to deliver 24/7 participant support. Responses are due Sept. 8th.