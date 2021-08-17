CISA Updates Land Mobile Radio Guidance Documents

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has updated a suite of documents explaining the fundamentals of a land mobile radio system and the importance of such technology to public safety communications.

CISA said Monday that revisions to " Funding and Sustaining Land Mobile Radio (LMR): Materials for Decision-Makers " reflect FirstNet nationwide wireless broadband network advancements, Project 25 digital two-way radio interoperability standards and emergency communications grant guidance for fiscal year 2021.

The agency first released the documents in 2016 and worked with its SAFECOM organization and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators to update the content.

One of the materials is a brochure for non-federal government leaders about funding and sustainment of LMR systems for first responders.

The other documents are intended to educate decision-makers on the possible impact of emerging technology on LMRs and to help acquisition managers understand standards-based procurement for public safety interoperability.