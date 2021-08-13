Cyberspace Solarium Commission Issues Progress Report on Implementation of 2020 Recommendations

CSC Report on Cyber Threats

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC) outlined 82 policy recommendations in March 2020 to transform how the federal government responds to cyber threats and of those recommendations, 22 percent have been fully implemented.

The commission said in a 56-page report that 44 percent of its recommendations are on track and 13.4 percent are nearing implementation.

Nearly 5 percent of CSC’s recommendations are facing significant barriers to implementation, while approximately 16 percent have received “progress limited” status when it comes to implementation.

Laura Bate, the commission's senior director, said Thursday during a virtual event that “limited progress” and “barriers” in CSC’s progress report mean that “momentum” is required from the larger community to carry out the recommendation, according to a report by FCW.

The commission called the establishment and confirmation of a national cyber director a “significant progress toward implementing” CSC’s highest-priority goals. Chris Inglis assumed the role in June after the Senate confirmed him to serve as the first national cyber director.

Other recommendations were included in the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, such as strengthening the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, establishing a joint cyber planning office and requiring a force structure review of the Cyber Mission Force.

The commission cited key remaining priorities in its future work. These include the creation of a joint collaborative environment, codification of the concept of systematically important critical infrastructure and the passage of the Cyber Diplomacy Act.

