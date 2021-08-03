Day & Zimmermann Receives $311M IDIQ for the U.S. Army Grenade and Consolidated Fuze Contract; Michael Quesenberry Quoted

Day & Zimmermann

Day & Zimmermann announced on Tuesday that its Munitions & Government unit has been awarded a potential five-year $311 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the U.S. Army Grenade and Consolidated Fuze.

"We are extremely pleased with the confidence and trust the US Army continues to express in our workforce and production quality," said Michael Quesenberry, vice president and general manager for Day & Zimmermann Lone Star.

The contract consists of five, one-year ordering periods from 2021 to 2026 and includes the M67 fragmentation grenade, the new XM111 offensive grenade, training grenades and various types of fuzes.

"To date Day & Zimmermann has produced over 47 million M67 fragmentation grenades for the United States Department of Defense and allied forces worldwide,” Quesenberry added.

The work will be performed at Day & Zimmermann's 5,500 acre Lone Star facility in Texarkana, Texas.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of 41,000 specializing in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, security and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world.

Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.4 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S.