Derek Tournear on Space Development Agency’s Move to Space Force

Jane Edwards August 27, 2021 News, Space, Technology, Wash100

Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said SDA has begun its transition to the U.S. Space Force, DOD News reported Thursday.

SDA, which officially launched in March 2019 as part of the office of the undersecretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense, should be fully integrated with the space-focused military branch by October 2022.

Tournear said Wednesday that SDA has helped launch military satellites into various orbits since its establishment in 2019 and works to streamline the acquisition process, address redundancies and gather feedback from combatant commands about their mission needs.

“What we do is we take technology that's very mature, and we field that to get the rapid capabilities," he said at a symposium.

Tournear discussed at the event the five tranches of the National Defense Space Architecture and SDA’s collaboration with industry and government partners on the multilayered architecture.

