DHS S&T Conducts Market Study for Laser-Protective Eyewear

Nichols Martin August 17, 2021 News, Technology

DHS Science and Technology Directorate

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DNS S&T) Directorate seeks market information on eyewear that can protect law enforcement personnel and emergency responders from laser pointer attacks.

DHS S&T said Friday it is conducting a market survey for laser protective goggles, glasses, films and face shields that may protect the wearer from lasers across violet, blue, red, green and near-infrared spectrums.

Laser-protective eyewear can shield personnel from laser pointers during protests and civil unrest situations. The directorate's National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL) handles the market survey, which will remain open for responses through Sept. 10th.

NUSTL will post the survey's results online as part of the System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders or SAVER program. Federal, state and local agencies may use the results to inform future procurement decisions.

