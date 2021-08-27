DHS Seeks Comments on Cybersecurity Talent Management System

Cybersecurity Talent Management System Rule

The Department of Homeland Security is requesting public comments on an interim rule that seeks to establish a new system to help address challenges when it comes to hiring and retaining cybersecurity professionals.

DHS said in a Federal Register notice posted Thursday the Cybersecurity Talent Management System (CTMS) will reflect a shift from conventional practices used to recruit, develop and compensate federal civil service personnel and is designed to adapt to changes in its cybersecurity mission, cyber work and talent market.

CTMS comes with several elements: strategic talent planning process, talent acquisition, compensation system, deployment program; performance management program and career development program.

For the strategic talent planning process, the DHS will identify the set of qualifications needed to carry out the work required to execute the department’s cybersecurity mission, analyze the cybersecurity talent market to track employment trends and determine strategies for hiring and retaining talent and establish a work valuation system based on qualifications and the department’s cybersecurity work.

Under the new system, DHS plans to raise compensation based on an employee’s mission impact.

“Compensation increases occur mainly through CTMS recognition as either recognition adjustments or recognition payments. CTMS does not feature automatic salary increases or payments; moreover, longevity in position or prior Federal government service are not factors in CTMS compensation,” the document reads.

Comments on the rule, which will take effect Nov. 15, are due Dec. 31.

