DHS Seeks Technologies to Perform Crowd Counting, Analysis; Tyler Mackanin Quoted

Carol Collins August 23, 2021 News, Technology

The Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology directorate is seeking proposals for technologies that can perform crowd count and analysis aimed at providing first responders with enhanced situational awareness. 

The technologies will be considered for inclusion in the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory’s (NUSTL) market survey intended for law enforcement and emergency response agencies, the DHS said Friday. 

The proposals being sought must be able to conduct video and post-event analysis and not rely on facial recognition systems. 

“Utilizing real-time crowd analysis technology could allow for more accurate and efficient response operations to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Tyler Mackanin, NUSTL engineer. 

The DHS said the market survey report will be posted to the document library of the System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders program. The deadline for submission is on Sept. 17 and offerors can visit the request for information notice on the sam.gov website.

