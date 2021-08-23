DHS Seeks Technologies to Perform Crowd Counting, Analysis; Tyler Mackanin Quoted

Tyler Mackanin Engineer NUSTL

The Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology directorate is seeking proposals for technologies that can perform crowd count and analysis aimed at providing first responders with enhanced situational awareness.

The technologies will be considered for inclusion in the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory’s (NUSTL) market survey intended for law enforcement and emergency response agencies, the DHS said Friday.

The proposals being sought must be able to conduct video and post-event analysis and not rely on facial recognition systems.

“Utilizing real-time crowd analysis technology could allow for more accurate and efficient response operations to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Tyler Mackanin, NUSTL engineer.