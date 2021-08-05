DHS Taps Two Companies to Support Fire Sensor Research Program; Jeff Booth Quoted

Fire Sensor Research

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has tapped two industry partners to help in the next phase of the Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate’s Wildland Fire Sensors initiative that will focus on sensor performance testing and evaluation .

Under the Wildland Fire Sensor Research Program, Breeze Technologies and N5 Sensors will work on hardening the sensors, which will be used for longer-term deployments and early alerting capabilities, the DHS said Wednesday.

“Both companies show great potential for operational deployment and dual-purpose wildfire detection and air quality monitoring capabilities,” said Jeff Booth, director of S&T’s Sensors and Platforms Technology Center.

The DHS said S&T conducted in June the sensors’ field testing aimed at demonstrating that sensor technologies can be a significant tool for first responders and the public.

The two companies will perform several planned improvements that include detection algorithms enhancement, communication optimization and user interface development.