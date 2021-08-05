DHS Taps Two Companies to Support Fire Sensor Research Program; Jeff Booth Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has tapped two industry partners to help in the next phase of the Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate’s Wildland Fire Sensors initiative that will focus on sensor performance testing and evaluation.
Under the Wildland Fire Sensor Research Program, Breeze Technologies and N5 Sensors will work on hardening the sensors, which will be used for longer-term deployments and early alerting capabilities, the DHS said Wednesday.
“Both companies show great potential for operational deployment and dual-purpose wildfire detection and air quality monitoring capabilities,” said Jeff Booth, director of S&T’s Sensors and Platforms Technology Center.
The DHS said S&T conducted in June the sensors’ field testing aimed at demonstrating that sensor technologies can be a significant tool for first responders and the public.
The two companies will perform several planned improvements that include detection algorithms enhancement, communication optimization and user interface development.