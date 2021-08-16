DHS Seeks to Advance Assessment of Industry Compliance With Cyber Hygiene Requirements

Cyber Hygiene Requirements

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is carrying out a pathfinder assessment to chart a course forward as it works to further advance the process of evaluating vendors’ compliance with cyber hygiene requirements.

“Our end goal is to have a means of ensuring a contractor has key cybersecurity and cyber hygiene practices in place as a condition for contract award,” DHS said in a notice posted Tuesday on the SAM website.

In 2015, the department required contractors to comply with certain cyber protections and standards by integrating cyber hygiene clauses into agreements and contracts. DHS said it will gather information from the pathfinder initiative and will share the next steps once the effort is completed.

The department noted that it is also tracking the Pentagon’s implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program to identify best practices and lessons learned that could be considered as DHS advances its process.

ExecutiveBiz, sister site of GovConDaily and part of the Executive Mosaic digital media umbrella, will host a virtual event about securing the supply chain on Oct. 26. Visit ExecutiveBiz.com to sign up for the “Supply Chain Cybersecurity: Revelations and Innovations” event.